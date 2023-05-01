U.S. Air Force Cadet 2nd Class Georgia Beutler, a Wings of Blue Demonstration Team member, shows off the U.S. Air Force Parachute Team symbol on her gloves before practicing to perform in the air show, Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2023. Wings of Blue jumpers are trained to demonstrate the ability to vary freefall rates through the precise control of their bodies during performances, showcasing a range of skills to the public. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.05.2023 17:08 Photo ID: 7779941 VIRIN: 230505-F-ZJ963-1034 Resolution: 2538x3553 Size: 199.27 KB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.