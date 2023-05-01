JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue Demonstration Team members prepare to practice their parachute routine prior to performing in the air show, Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2023. Wings of Blue represents Air Force excellence, performing precision parachuting in multiple air shows, sporting events and different venues across the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

