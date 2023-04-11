GBU-39 19 and 21 April 2023

An A-10 Thunderbolt II, assigned to the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron (TES) takes off for a test mission, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 19, 2023. The 422nd TES is testing an updated version of Operation Flight Program 11, to test a software patch, allowing the GBU-39, Small Diameter Bomb employment on two additional weapons stations. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

