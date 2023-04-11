GBU-39 19 and 21 April 2023

An A-10 Thunderbolt II, assigned to the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron (TES) takes off for a test mission, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 19, 2023. This is the first time the 422nd TES has carried GBU-39s with a filled centerline fuel tank. The focus of this test was to evaluate aircraft climb and endurance performance under heavy weight and the ability to carry and employ a large number of weapons over long distances. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

