    GBU-39 19 and 21 April 2023 [Image 4 of 13]

    GBU-39 19 and 21 April 2023

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2023

    Photo by William Lewis 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    An A-10 pilot assigned to the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron (TES) inspects makes final preparation prior to flight, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 20, 2023. The 422nd TES is testing an updated version of Operation Flight Program 11, to test a software patch, allowing the A-10 to carry additional GBU-39, Small Diameter Bombs during missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 18:06
    Photo ID: 7754523
    VIRIN: 230420-F-UT528-1021
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.11 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GBU-39 19 and 21 April 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    DoD
    Las Vegas
    A-10
    Nellis AFB
    ACC
    readiness
    lethality
    SDB
    422 TES
    53rd Wing
    Ready AF
    Small Diameter Bombs

