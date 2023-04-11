Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GBU-39 19 and 21 April 2023 [Image 12 of 13]

    GBU-39 19 and 21 April 2023

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by William Lewis 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    An A-10 Thunderbolt II, assigned to the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron (TES) takes off for a test mission, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 19, 2023. The 422nd TES is testing an updated version of Operation Flight Program 11, to test a software patch, allowing the GBU-39, Small Diameter Bomb employment on two additional weapons stations. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 18:06
    Photo ID: 7754533
    VIRIN: 230419-F-UT528-1001
    Resolution: 4501x2995
    Size: 4.86 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GBU-39 19 and 21 April 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    GBU-39 19 and 21 April 2023
    GBU-39 19 and 21 April 2023
    GBU-39 19 and 21 April 2023
    GBU-39 19 and 21 April 2023
    GBU-39 19 and 21 April 2023
    GBU-39 19 and 21 April 2023
    GBU-39 19 and 21 April 2023
    GBU-39 19 and 21 April 2023
    GBU-39 19 and 21 April 2023
    GBU-39 19 and 21 April 2023
    GBU-39 19 and 21 April 2023
    GBU-39 19 and 21 April 2023
    GBU-39 19 and 21 April 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    DoD
    Las Vegas
    A-10
    Nellis AFB
    ACC
    readiness
    lethality
    SDB
    422 TES
    53rd Wing
    Ready AF
    Small Diameter Bombs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT