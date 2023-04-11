16 GBU-39 Small Diameter Bombs hang from the right wing of an A-10 Thunderbolt II, for a testing mission, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 20, 2023. This is the first time the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron has carried and employed all four bomb racks of GBU-39s on a single jet. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2023 Date Posted: 04.21.2023 18:06 Photo ID: 7754521 VIRIN: 230420-F-UT528-1027 Resolution: 5128x3412 Size: 6.83 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GBU-39 19 and 21 April 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.