    GBU-39 19 and 21 April 2023 [Image 5 of 13]

    GBU-39 19 and 21 April 2023

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2023

    Photo by William Lewis 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christopher Kuhnley, crew chief assigned to the 757th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base (AFB), makes final checks prior to a mission at Nellis AFB, Nevada, April 20, 2023. This is the first time the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron has carried and employed 4 bomb racks full of GBU-39s on a single jet. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 18:06
    Photo ID: 7754524
    VIRIN: 230420-F-UT528-1005
    Resolution: 5286x3517
    Size: 8.93 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

