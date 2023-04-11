U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christopher Kuhnley, crew chief assigned to the 757th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base (AFB), makes final checks prior to a mission at Nellis AFB, Nevada, April 20, 2023. This is the first time the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron has carried and employed 4 bomb racks full of GBU-39s on a single jet. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2023 Date Posted: 04.21.2023 18:06 Photo ID: 7754524 VIRIN: 230420-F-UT528-1005 Resolution: 5286x3517 Size: 8.93 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GBU-39 19 and 21 April 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.