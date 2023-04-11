An A-10 Thunderbolt II, assigned to the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron (TES) takes off for a test mission, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 20, 2023. The 422nd TES is testing an updated version of Operation Flight Program 11, to test a software patch, allowing the GBU-39, Small Diameter Bomb employment on two additional weapons stations. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2023 18:06
|Photo ID:
|7754529
|VIRIN:
|230420-F-UT528-1024
|Resolution:
|4702x3128
|Size:
|5.53 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GBU-39 19 and 21 April 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT