GBU-39 19 and 21 April 2023

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christopher Kuhnley, a crew chief assigned to the 757th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base (AFB), talks to the pilot prior to a test mission at Nellis AFB, Nevada, April 20, 2023. The A-10s are flying an updated version of the Operation Flight Program 11. This program is designed to test a software patch allowing the GBU-39, a Small Diameter Bomb, employment on two additional weapons stations. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
|04.20.2023
|04.21.2023 18:06
|7754522
|230420-F-UT528-1020
|6048x4024
|9.45 MB
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|0
|0
