U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christopher Kuhnley, crew chief assigned to the 757th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base (AFB), pulls the tire chocks prior to a mission at Nellis AFB, Nevada, April 20, 2023. The A-10s are flying an updated version of Operation Flight Program 11, to test a software patch, allowing the GBU-39, Small Diameter Bomb employment on two additional weapons stations. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2023 Date Posted: 04.21.2023 18:06 Photo ID: 7754527 VIRIN: 230420-F-UT528-1015 Resolution: 4346x2892 Size: 5.24 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GBU-39 19 and 21 April 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.