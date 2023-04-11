230415-N-ZQ263-1023 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 15, 2023) U.S. Navy Quartermaster 3rd Class Gabriella Pantaleo, from Boardman, Ohio, searches for surface contacts aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2023 Date Posted: 04.16.2023 17:16 Photo ID: 7742653 VIRIN: 230415-N-ZQ263-1023 Resolution: 4907x3271 Size: 2.23 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor searches For Surface Contact [Image 24 of 24], by PO3 Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.