230415-N-ZQ263-1032 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 15, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a live-fire exercise aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2023 Date Posted: 04.16.2023 17:16 Photo ID: 7742639 VIRIN: 230414-N-ZQ263-1032 Resolution: 8117x5411 Size: 2.34 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Participate In Live-Fire Exercise [Image 24 of 24], by PO3 Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.