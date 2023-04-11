Sailor Communicates To Bridge

230415-N-ZQ263-1013 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 15, 2023) U.S. Navy Operations Specialist 1st Class Milton Cuero, from Cali, Colombia, relays information to the bridge aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi)

