    Live Fire Exercise Aboard Nimitz [Image 10 of 24]

    Live Fire Exercise Aboard Nimitz

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230414-N-WM182-1022 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 14, 2023) U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Andrew Rios, from Los Angeles, fires an M9 service pistol during a live-fire exercise aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.16.2023 17:16
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    TAGS

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    underway
    carrier

