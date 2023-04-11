Live Fire Exercise Aboard Nimitz

230414-N-WM182-1022 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 14, 2023) U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Andrew Rios, from Los Angeles, fires an M9 service pistol during a live-fire exercise aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

