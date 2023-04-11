Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Fire M4 Rifle [Image 7 of 24]

    Sailors Fire M4 Rifle

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230415-N-ZQ263-1100 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 15, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a live-fire exercise aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.16.2023 17:16
    Photo ID: 7742638
    VIRIN: 230414-N-ZQ263-1100
    Resolution: 7724x5149
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Fire M4 Rifle [Image 24 of 24], by PO3 Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Live Fire Exercise Aboard Nimitz
    Live Fire Exercise Aboard Nimitz
    Live Fire Exercise Aboard Nimitz
    USS Nimitz Gun Shoot
    Sailor Instructs During Gun Shoot
    Sailor Fires M4 Rifle
    Sailors Fire M4 Rifle
    Sailors Participate In Live-Fire Exercise
    Helicopter Deposits Supplies On Flight Deck
    Live Fire Exercise Aboard Nimitz
    Helicopter Deposits Supplies On Flight Deck
    Live Fire Exercise Aboard Nimitz
    Sailors Process Cargo On The Flight Deck
    Helicopter Deposits Supplies On Flight Deck
    Helicopter Deposits Supplies On Flight Deck
    Aircraft Launches From The Flight Deck
    Sailors Secure Cargo To A Helicopter On Flight Deck
    Sailor Operates Surface Console
    Sailor Communicates To Bridge
    Sailors Makes An Announcement
    Live Fire Exercise Aboard Nimitz
    Sailor searches For Surface Contact
    Live Fire Exercise Aboard Nimitz
    Live Fire Exercise Aboard Nimitz

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    M4 Rifle
    Live-Fire Exercise
    Aircraft carrier
    Navy
    Rifle Qualifications

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT