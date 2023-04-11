Helicopter Deposits Supplies On Flight Deck

230415-N-NX635-1161 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 15, 2023) An EC-225 Super Puma helicopter delivers cargo on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a replenishment-at-sea. Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

