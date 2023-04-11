230415-N-ZQ263-1011 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 15, 2023) U.S. Navy Operations Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Barthelemy, from Saint Marc, Haiti, operates a console aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi)
|04.15.2023
|04.16.2023 17:16
|7742649
|230415-N-ZQ263-1011
|4865x3475
|1.87 MB
|PHILIPPINE SEA
This work, Sailor Operates Surface Console [Image 24 of 24], by PO3 Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
