Aircraft Launches From The Flight Deck

230415-N-NX635-1187 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 15, 2023) An F/A-18E Super Hornet from the “Kestrels” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137 launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

