Alaska Air National Guard members of the 168th Wing, board a KC-135 at Volk Field, Wisconsin, April 7, 2023, on their return home to Eielson Air Force Base after supporting a multi-day flyaway readiness exercise in support of rapid aerial refueling, April 1-7, 2023. The flyaway exercise demonstrated the Department of the Air Force’s priority of Agile Combat Employment, which uses multi-capable Airmen across career fields to increase operational resiliency and survivability while generating combat air power. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2023 19:04
|Photo ID:
|7742137
|VIRIN:
|230407-Z-UF872-0018
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|5.61 MB
|Location:
|VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 168th Wing flyaway demonstrates Agile Combat Employment Readiness [Image 46 of 46], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
168th Wing flyaway demonstrates Agile Combat Employment Readiness
