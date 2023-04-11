Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    168th Wing flyaway demonstrates Agile Combat Employment Readiness [Image 46 of 46]

    168th Wing flyaway demonstrates Agile Combat Employment Readiness

    VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    Alaska Air National Guard members of the 168th Wing, board a KC-135 at Volk Field, Wisconsin, April 7, 2023, on their return home to Eielson Air Force Base after supporting a multi-day flyaway readiness exercise in support of rapid aerial refueling, April 1-7, 2023. The flyaway exercise demonstrated the Department of the Air Force’s priority of Agile Combat Employment, which uses multi-capable Airmen across career fields to increase operational resiliency and survivability while generating combat air power. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.15.2023 19:04
    Location: VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, US 
    KC-135
    Air Refueling
    168th Wing
    Agile Combat Employment
    Multi-capable Airmen
    Flyaway readiness exercise

