168th Wing flyaway demonstrates Agile Combat Employment Readiness

Alaska Air National Guard members of the 168th Wing, board a KC-135 at Volk Field, Wisconsin, April 7, 2023, on their return home to Eielson Air Force Base after supporting a multi-day flyaway readiness exercise in support of rapid aerial refueling, April 1-7, 2023. The flyaway exercise demonstrated the Department of the Air Force’s priority of Agile Combat Employment, which uses multi-capable Airmen across career fields to increase operational resiliency and survivability while generating combat air power. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

