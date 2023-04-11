Two KC-135 Stratotankers from the 168th Wing sit on the runway at Volk Field, Wisconsin, after returning from refueling missions April 5, 2023. The 168th Wing took part in a multi-day flyaway readiness exercise focused on the Department of the Air Force’s priority of Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2023 Date Posted: 04.15.2023 19:04 Photo ID: 7742130 VIRIN: 230405-Z-UF872-0313 Resolution: 5408x3600 Size: 10.36 MB Location: VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 168th Wing flyaway demonstrates Agile Combat Employment Readiness [Image 46 of 46], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.