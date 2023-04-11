Tech. Sgt. Benny Reyes of the 168th Maintenance Operations Center coordinates aircraft availability and airfield operations during the multi-day flyaway readiness exercise at Volk Field, Wisconsin, April 1-7, 2023. Reyes is a multi-capable Airman specializing in aircraft availability in maintenance and is currently broadening his skills and operations. During the exercise, he worked both in airfield operations and maintenance operations, focused on demonstrating the Department of the Air Force’s priority of Agile Combat Employment, which uses multi-capable Airmen across career fields to increase operational resiliency and survivability while generating combat air power. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2023 Date Posted: 04.15.2023 19:04 Photo ID: 7742134 VIRIN: 230406-Z-UF872-0146 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 14.74 MB Location: VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 168th Wing flyaway demonstrates Agile Combat Employment Readiness [Image 46 of 46], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.