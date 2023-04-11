168th Wing flyaway demonstrates Agile Combat Employment Readiness

The 168th Maintenance Group Crew Chiefs and Multi-capable Crew Chiefs pull chalks after sending off two KC-135 Stratotankers for air refueling missions, April 5, 2023. The 168th Wing took part in a multi-day flyaway readiness exercise focused on the Department of the Air Force’s priority of Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

