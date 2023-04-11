The 168th Maintenance Group Crew Chiefs and Multi-capable Crew Chiefs pull chalks after sending off two KC-135 Stratotankers for air refueling missions, April 5, 2023. The 168th Wing took part in a multi-day flyaway readiness exercise focused on the Department of the Air Force’s priority of Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)
168th Wing flyaway demonstrates Agile Combat Employment Readiness
