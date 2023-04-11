Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    168th Wing flyaway demonstrates Agile Combat Employment Readiness

    168th Wing flyaway demonstrates Agile Combat Employment Readiness

    VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Olivia Kovacs of the 168th Force Support Squadron finalizes reports of operations and accountability for the 168th Wing multi-day readiness exercise at Volk Field, April 1-7, 2023. The multi-day flyaway readiness exercise focused on the Department of the Air Force’s priority of Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.15.2023 19:04
    Location: VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, US 
    This work, 168th Wing flyaway demonstrates Agile Combat Employment Readiness, by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    168th Wing flyaway demonstrates Agile Combat Employment Readiness

    Air Refueling
    168th Wing
    Agile Combat Employment
    Multi-capable Airmen
    Flyaway readiness exercise
    168th Force Support Squadron

