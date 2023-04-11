Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    168th Wing flyaway demonstrates Agile Combat Employment Readiness [Image 35 of 46]

    168th Wing flyaway demonstrates Agile Combat Employment Readiness

    VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen of the 168th Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Management Flight and the 168th Wing Maintenance Group participated in hot pit refueling a KC-135 Stratotanker during a readiness exercise at Volk Field, Wisconsin, April 5, 2023. The hot pitting exercise was the first time the 168th LRS Fuels Management flight had taken part in hot pitting operations. Hot pitting occurs immediately after landing while engines are still running, reducing response times for the redeployment of the KC-135 Stratonker to continue air refueling operations generating combat air power. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.15.2023 19:05
    Photo ID: 7742126
    VIRIN: 230405-Z-UF872-0280
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 11.72 MB
    Location: VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 168th Wing flyaway demonstrates Agile Combat Employment Readiness [Image 46 of 46], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    168th Wing flyaway demonstrates Agile Combat Employment Readiness

    TAGS

    KC-135
    Air Refueling
    hot pitting
    168th Wing
    Agile Combat Employment
    Flyaway readiness exercise

