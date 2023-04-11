Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    168th Wing flyaway demonstrates Agile Combat Employment Readiness [Image 44 of 46]

    168th Wing flyaway demonstrates Agile Combat Employment Readiness

    VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Nicole Colegrove of the 168th Logistics Readiness Squadron prepares to redeploy wing assets to return to Eielson Air Force Base after the multi-day flyaway readiness exercise to Volk Field, Wisconsin, April 1-7, 2023. The Logistics Readiness Squadron logistics planners, commonly called Loggies, are responsible for deploying cargo and members and often work in concert with many offices and agencies across the wing to ensure proper movement of the wing assets. The flyaway exercise demonstrated the Department of the Air Force’s priority of Agile Combat Employment, which uses multi-capable Airmen across career fields to increase operational resiliency and survivability while generating combat air power. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.15.2023 19:04
    Photo ID: 7742135
    VIRIN: 230406-Z-UF872-0149
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 13.48 MB
    Location: VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 168th Wing flyaway demonstrates Agile Combat Employment Readiness [Image 46 of 46], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    168th Wing flyaway demonstrates Agile Combat Employment Readiness

    TAGS

    Air Refueling
    168th Wing
    Loggies
    Agile Combat Employment
    168th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Flyaway readiness exercise

