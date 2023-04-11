168th Wing flyaway demonstrates Agile Combat Employment Readiness

Senior Airman Nicole Colegrove of the 168th Logistics Readiness Squadron prepares to redeploy wing assets to return to Eielson Air Force Base after the multi-day flyaway readiness exercise to Volk Field, Wisconsin, April 1-7, 2023. The Logistics Readiness Squadron logistics planners, commonly called Loggies, are responsible for deploying cargo and members and often work in concert with many offices and agencies across the wing to ensure proper movement of the wing assets. The flyaway exercise demonstrated the Department of the Air Force’s priority of Agile Combat Employment, which uses multi-capable Airmen across career fields to increase operational resiliency and survivability while generating combat air power. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

