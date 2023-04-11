The 168th Wing Maintenance Crew Chiefs and MCA Crew Chiefs prepare two KC-135 Stratotankers from the 168th Wing before conducting refueling missions at Volk Field, Wisconsin, April 6, 2023. The 168th Wing took part in a multi-day flyaway readiness exercise focused on the Department of the Air Force’s priority of Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2023 Date Posted: 04.15.2023 19:04 Photo ID: 7742131 VIRIN: 230406-Z-UF872-0002 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 9.36 MB Location: VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 168th Wing flyaway demonstrates Agile Combat Employment Readiness [Image 46 of 46], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.