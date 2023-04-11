168th Wing flyaway demonstrates Agile Combat Employment Readiness

Airmen of the 168th Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Management Flight and the 168th Wing Maintenance Group participated in hot pit refueling a KC-135 Stratotanker during a readiness exercise at Volk Field, Wisconsin, April 5, 2023. The hot pitting exercise was the first time the 168th LRS Fuels Management flight had taken part in hot pitting operations. Hot pitting occurs immediately after landing while engines are still running, reducing response times for the redeployment of the KC-135 Stratonker to continue air refueling operations generating combat air power. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

