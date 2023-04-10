ICE: JBLE practices aircraft mishap response

Firefighters from the 633d Civil Engineer Squadron help a simulated-victim walk to medical aid during an exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Mar. 28, 2023. At the simulated plane crash site, emergency responders were assessed on their efficiency and accuracy when providing aid to victims with a variety of injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)
|03.28.2023
|04.12.2023 11:06
|7736265
|230328-F-ZJ963-1378
|7390x4927
|459.06 KB
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|1
|0
