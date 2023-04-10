Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ICE: JBLE practices aircraft mishap response [Image 6 of 8]

    ICE: JBLE practices aircraft mishap response

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    A U.S. Airman from the 633d Medical Group bandages the head of a simulated victim during an aircraft-mishapexercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Mar. 28, 2023. Simulated-victims wore tags that identified their wounds on the front side, while the backside gave the role player information on the symptoms they should portray to accurately simulate their condition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

    This work, ICE: JBLE practices aircraft mishap response [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    first responders
    medical aid
    search and recovery
    JBLE
    simulated victims
    aircraft mishap exercise

