ICE: JBLE practices aircraft mishap response

A U.S. Airman from the 633d Medical Group bandages the head of a simulated victim during an aircraft-mishapexercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Mar. 28, 2023. Simulated-victims wore tags that identified their wounds on the front side, while the backside gave the role player information on the symptoms they should portray to accurately simulate their condition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

Date Taken: 03.28.2023
Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US