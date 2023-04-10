An Oshkosh P-19 Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle operated by firefighters from the 633rd Civil Engineer Squadron suppresses a simulated fire while role players await rescue during an exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Mar. 28, 2023. Emergency operating procedures were evaluated for agencies across the base to ensure readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2023 Date Posted: 04.12.2023 11:05 Photo ID: 7736262 VIRIN: 230328-F-ZJ963-1332 Resolution: 6646x4431 Size: 819.65 KB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ICE: JBLE practices aircraft mishap response [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.