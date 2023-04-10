Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ICE: JBLE practices aircraft mishap response [Image 5 of 8]

    ICE: JBLE practices aircraft mishap response

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    An Oshkosh P-19 Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle operated by firefighters from the 633rd Civil Engineer Squadron suppresses a simulated fire while role players await rescue during an exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Mar. 28, 2023. Emergency operating procedures were evaluated for agencies across the base to ensure readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 11:05
    Photo ID: 7736262
    VIRIN: 230328-F-ZJ963-1332
    Resolution: 6646x4431
    Size: 819.65 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ICE: JBLE practices aircraft mishap response [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ICE: JBLE practices aircraft mishap response
    ICE: JBLE practices aircraft mishap response
    ICE: JBLE practices aircraft mishap response
    ICE: JBLE practices aircraft mishap response
    ICE: JBLE practices aircraft mishap response
    ICE: JBLE practices aircraft mishap response
    ICE: JBLE practices aircraft mishap response
    ICE: JBLE practices aircraft mishap response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    first responders
    medical aid
    search and recovery
    JBLE
    simulated victims
    aircraft mishap exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT