An Oshkosh P-19 Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle operated by firefighters from the 633rd Civil Engineer Squadron suppresses a simulated fire while role players await rescue during an exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Mar. 28, 2023. Emergency operating procedures were evaluated for agencies across the base to ensure readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 11:05
|Photo ID:
|7736262
|VIRIN:
|230328-F-ZJ963-1332
|Resolution:
|6646x4431
|Size:
|819.65 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ICE: JBLE practices aircraft mishap response [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT