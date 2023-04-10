U.S. Airmen assigned to the 633d Air Base Wing search the exercise site during a simulated aircraft-mishap at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Mar. 28, 2023. The exercise tested JBLE’s safety precautions, checklists and operating procedures to ensure Airmen are ready in a contingency situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2023 Date Posted: 04.12.2023 11:05 Photo ID: 7736261 VIRIN: 230328-F-ZJ963-1299 Resolution: 7715x5143 Size: 1.11 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US This work, ICE: JBLE practices aircraft mishap response [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS