U.S. Airmen assigned to the 633d Air Base Wing search the exercise site during a simulated aircraft-mishap at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Mar. 28, 2023. The exercise tested JBLE’s safety precautions, checklists and operating procedures to ensure Airmen are ready in a contingency situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)
|03.28.2023
|04.12.2023 11:05
|7736261
|230328-F-ZJ963-1299
|7715x5143
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
This work, ICE: JBLE practices aircraft mishap response [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
