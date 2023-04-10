U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Esteban Rangel, 633d Force Support Squadron fitness and sports journeyman, writes a label for a found item at a simulated crash site during an aircraft-mishap exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Mar. 28, 2023. During the search and recovery procedure, Airmen had the opportunity to practice playing multiple roles including searching, collecting and labeling items from a crash to preserve evidence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2023 Date Posted: 04.12.2023 11:05 Photo ID: 7736260 VIRIN: 230328-F-ZJ963-1264 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 819.01 KB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ICE: JBLE practices aircraft mishap response [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.