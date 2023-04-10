Medical personnel from the 633d Medical Group render aid to simulated-victims during an aircraft-mishap exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Mar. 28, 2023. In the event of a plane crash, the accuracy and efficiency of medical responders is vital in providing care to the injured. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2023 Date Posted: 04.12.2023 11:06 Photo ID: 7736264 VIRIN: 230328-F-ZJ963-1631 Resolution: 7860x5240 Size: 879.25 KB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ICE: JBLE practices aircraft mishap response [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.