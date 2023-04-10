Medical personnel from the 633d Medical Group render aid to simulated-victims during an aircraft-mishap exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Mar. 28, 2023. In the event of a plane crash, the accuracy and efficiency of medical responders is vital in providing care to the injured. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 11:06
|Photo ID:
|7736264
|VIRIN:
|230328-F-ZJ963-1631
|Resolution:
|7860x5240
|Size:
|879.25 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ICE: JBLE practices aircraft mishap response [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS
