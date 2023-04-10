ICE: JBLE practices aircraft mishap response

U.S. Airmen from the 633d Air Base Wing search through a simulated crash site for pieces of evidence during an aircraft-mishap exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Mar. 28, 2023. The search and recovery process is extremely thorough in these types of searches, as even the smallest pieces of evidence can help explain the reason for an aircraft mishap. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

