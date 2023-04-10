U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Esteban Rangel, 633d Force Support Squadron fitness and sports journeyman, tags a simulated boot and leg found at the simulated crash site during an aircraft-mishap exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Mar. 28, 2023. Search and recovery is a vital process in contingency situations, as each piece of evidence found can provide information to help explain what went wrong. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 11:05
|Photo ID:
|7736259
|VIRIN:
|230328-F-ZJ963-1243
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ICE: JBLE practices aircraft mishap response [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT