    ICE: JBLE practices aircraft mishap response [Image 2 of 8]

    ICE: JBLE practices aircraft mishap response

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Esteban Rangel, 633d Force Support Squadron fitness and sports journeyman, tags a simulated boot and leg found at the simulated crash site during an aircraft-mishap exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Mar. 28, 2023. Search and recovery is a vital process in contingency situations, as each piece of evidence found can provide information to help explain what went wrong. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Nolte)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023
    Photo ID: 7736259
    VIRIN: 230328-F-ZJ963-1243
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ICE: JBLE practices aircraft mishap response [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    first responders
    medical aid
    search and recovery
    JBLE
    simulated victims
    aircraft mishap exercise

