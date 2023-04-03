Sailors Perform Routine Maintenance On Aircraft

230405-N-XK462-1027 EAST CHINA SEA (April 5, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Isaiah Mendoza, from Sherlock, Calif., replaces a servicing port on aircraft in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

Date Taken: 04.05.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2023 Photo by PO3 Hannah Kantner Location: EAST CHINA SEA