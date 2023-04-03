Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Perform Routine Maintenance On Aircraft [Image 10 of 11]

    Sailors Perform Routine Maintenance On Aircraft

    EAST CHINA SEA

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Kantner 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230405-N-XK462-1014 EAST CHINA SEA (April 5, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Eric Barreto, left, from San Gabriel, Calif., and U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Isaiah Mendoza, from Sherlock, Calif., replace a servicing port on aircraft in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Perform Routine Maintenance On Aircraft [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Pacific Ocean
    Navy

