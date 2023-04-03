Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviation Maintenance Aboard Nimitz [Image 8 of 11]

    Aviation Maintenance Aboard Nimitz

    EAST CHINA SEA

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230405-N-WM182-1076 EAST CHINA SEA (April 5, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Trevor Martina, from Lemoore, Calif., blossoms a variable exhaust nozzle for inspection aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviation Maintenance Aboard Nimitz [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

