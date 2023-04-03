230405-N-WM182-1076 EAST CHINA SEA (April 5, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Trevor Martina, from Lemoore, Calif., blossoms a variable exhaust nozzle for inspection aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 14:56
|Photo ID:
|7724081
|VIRIN:
|230405-N-WM182-1076
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviation Maintenance Aboard Nimitz [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
