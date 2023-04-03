Sailors Lift Helicopter Component

230405-N-NX635-1136 (April 5, 2023) US Navy Aviation Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Robert Aldrich, from Detroit, and Aviation Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Anthony Avila, from Los Angeles, lift the air intake covering of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is conducting a bilateral maritime exercise with the Republic of Korea Navy in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbers fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

