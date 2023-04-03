Sailor Troubleshoots Static Converter Interior

230405-N-NX635-1112 (April 5, 2023) US Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Andrew Dickinson, from Marthasville, Mo., troubleshoots a static frequency converter in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is conducting a bilateral maritime exercise with the Republic of Korea Navy in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbers fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)
