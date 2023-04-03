230405-N-WM182-1060 EAST CHINA SEA (April 5, 2023) U.S. Navy Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Miguel Palmero, from Wheeling, Ill., drains a fire hose aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2023 14:56 Photo ID: 7724078 VIRIN: 230405-N-WM182-1060 Resolution: 3623x2415 Size: 1.29 MB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hydrostatic Testing Aboard Nimitz [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.