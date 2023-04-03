Sailor Preforms Maintenance

230405-N-MH015-1024 EAST CHINA SEA (April 5, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Samuel Swanson, from Cottage Grove, Minn., measures stab hinge pushes aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese)

