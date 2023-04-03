Sailor Preforms Maintenance

230405-N-MH015-1019 EAST CHINA SEA (April 5, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Robert Aldrich, from Detroit, installs a new intake on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Screamin’ Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese)

