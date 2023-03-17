OIF 20th Anniversary: Fort McCoy was fully engaged in mobilization mission at start of Operation Iraqi Freedom

Personnel with the 417th General Support Maintenance Platoon of Minnesota, is under the operational control of the 107th Maintenance Company, a Wisconsin Army National Guard unit headquartered in Sparta, works on a vehicle March 11, 2003 at the Fort McCoy, Wis., Installation Materiel Maintenance Activity. Their work was part of supporting a mobilization mission that prepared service members for deployment to Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. (U.S. Army Photo by Robert Schuette/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

