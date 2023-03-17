Sgt. Alexis Wood, Sgt. Larry Maeder, and Sgt. Jamie Karshbaum (left to right), all with the 1555th Quartermaster Detachment, an Iowa National Guard unit headquartered at Dubuque, prepare to inspect a water pump March 11, 2003, during operations at Fort McCoy, Wis. The unit was training in preparation for a deployment while mobilizing at Fort McCoy. At the time, Fort McCoy had an ongoing mobilization mission preparing service members for deployment to Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. (U.S. Army Photo by Robert Schuette/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2003 Date Posted: 03.17.2023 14:19 Photo ID: 7687353 VIRIN: 030311-A-A4608-751 Resolution: 1588x1058 Size: 380.52 KB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, OIF 20th Anniversary: Fort McCoy was fully engaged in mobilization mission at start of Operation Iraqi Freedom [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.