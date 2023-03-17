OIF 20th Anniversary: Fort McCoy was fully engaged in mobilization mission at start of Operation Iraqi Freedom

Personnel with the 482nd Medical Logistics Detachment participate in the the Nuclear, Biological and Chemical (NBC) Confidence Course on March 11, 2003, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The personnel from the Milwaukee, Wis. Army Reserve unit were training in preparation for a deployment. At the time, Fort McCoy had an ongoing mobilization mission preparing service members for deployment to Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. (U.S. Army Photo by Robert Schuette/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

