OIF 20th Anniversary: Fort McCoy was fully engaged in mobilization mission at start of Operation Iraqi Freedom

Sgt. Brad Bockenstedt (left) and Sgt. Larry Maeder, all with the 1555th Quartermaster Detachment, an Iowa National Guard unit headquartered at Dubuque, unload equipment to check a water tank March 11, 2003, during operations at Fort McCoy, Wis. The unit was training in preparation for a deployment while mobilizing at Fort McCoy. At the time, Fort McCoy had an ongoing mobilization mission preparing service members for deployment to Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. (U.S. Army Photo by Robert Schuette/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

