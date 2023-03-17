Col. James Monahan, a dentist with the 7228th Medical Support Unit, performs a dental evaluation for a mobilizing Soldier on March 11, 2003, at the Soldier Readiness Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The work was part of an ongoing mobilization mission at Fort McCoy then to prepare service members for deployment to Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. (U.S. Army Photo by Robert Schuette/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2003 Date Posted: 03.17.2023 14:19 Photo ID: 7687349 VIRIN: 030311-A-OK556-620 Resolution: 1588x1058 Size: 306.06 KB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, OIF 20th Anniversary: Fort McCoy was fully engaged in mobilization mission at start of Operation Iraqi Freedom [Image 10 of 10], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.