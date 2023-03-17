Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OIF 20th Anniversary: Fort McCoy was fully engaged in mobilization mission at start of Operation Iraqi Freedom [Image 2 of 10]

    OIF 20th Anniversary: Fort McCoy was fully engaged in mobilization mission at start of Operation Iraqi Freedom

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2003

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                          

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Col. James Monahan, a dentist with the 7228th Medical Support Unit, performs a dental evaluation for a mobilizing Soldier on March 11, 2003, at the Soldier Readiness Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The work was part of an ongoing mobilization mission at Fort McCoy then to prepare service members for deployment to Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. (U.S. Army Photo by Robert Schuette/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2003
    Date Posted: 03.17.2023 14:19
    Photo ID: 7687349
    VIRIN: 030311-A-OK556-620
    Resolution: 1588x1058
    Size: 306.06 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    OIF
    OEF
    mobilization
    Fort McCoy

