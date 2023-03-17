Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OIF 20th Anniversary: Fort McCoy was fully engaged in mobilization mission at start of Operation Iraqi Freedom [Image 7 of 10]

    OIF 20th Anniversary: Fort McCoy was fully engaged in mobilization mission at start of Operation Iraqi Freedom

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2003

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                          

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Personnel with the 482nd Medical Logistics Detachment participate in the the Nuclear, Biological and Chemical (NBC) Confidence Course on March 11, 2003, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The personnel from the Milwaukee, Wis. Army Reserve unit were training in preparation for a deployment. At the time, Fort McCoy had an ongoing mobilization mission preparing service members for deployment to Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. (U.S. Army Photo by Robert Schuette/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

